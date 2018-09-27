Morning rain and cooler weather

A weather system is sitting near our area this morning, which is giving us a few showers. There will be a chance for scattered showers for most of the morning, so we could see some slow downs for the morning drive.
Any rain will end by the afternoon and we will be dry through the evening. However, we will hold onto the clouds again today. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s and lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% this morning. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 71.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 61.
FRIDAY: The sun will return on Friday and that will help temperatures get back up to 80 degrees. It will remain clear on Friday night with lows in the lower 60s.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry conditions.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s next week. There will be a chance for at least a few afternoon showers Monday through Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB