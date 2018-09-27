Seasonal weather is back this weekend

The rain that has impacted the Mid-South this morning is pushing out of the region, but the clouds will stay around the area through the afternoon.
Temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 70s today thanks to the clouds staying thick. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will start to break tonight, as partly cloudy skies are expected. Lows will drop into the lower 60s tonight with winds remaining out of the northeast around 5 mph. Expect a shift back to seasonal weather as we push into the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain exiting. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 71.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 61.
FRIDAY: The sun will finally make its grand return tomorrow. The sunshine will help us warm closer to 80 degrees in the afternoon. We will see mainly clear skies overnight Friday with lows dropping back into the lower to middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday and Sunday are looking seasonal, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. We are looking at mostly dry conditions this weekend. Overnight lows this weekend will stay in the lower to middle 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be back into the middle 80s through next week. The humid factor will be going back up as well, that means a few showers are possible in the afternoon next week. Lows will also remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s as we push into the first week of October.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
