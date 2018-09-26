Sen. Hyde-Smith delivers strong defense of Judge Kavanaugh, advocated for confirmation

Mr. President, this is my first time to address this body. Senate tradition is for new Senators to observe, listen and learn before delivering a maiden speech. But there is precedent, during matters of great importance and critical times for the future of our country, to make remarks prior to a maiden speech. I will reserve my maiden speech for a time in the future, but today I am compelled by duty to our country and the people of Mississippi to speak in strong and unyielding support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.