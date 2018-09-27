St. Jude, World Health Organization teams up to end childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is teaming up with the World Health Organization for an aggressive new initiative.
The hospital is announcing a partnership with the global group on a new global childhood cancer initiative that aims to cure at least 60 percent of children with six of the most common kinds of cancer worldwide by 2030.
It will bring together stakeholders from around the globe in the goal of increasing care access and quality of childhood cancer treatments.
