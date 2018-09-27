Stubby Clapp may be up for a major league job

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - What’s next for Memphis Redbirds Manager Stubby Clapp?
A trip to the Majors may be on the horizon.
Clapp is reportedly one of only two names mentioned for the Toronto Blue Jays job. Eric Ledge is one, and Clapp is the other.
The Blue Jays are not bringing back current manager John Gibbons.
Clapp has done all he can do in the Minors, winning the last two Pacific Coast League titles and PCL Manager of the Year awards.
He also adds an overall Triple-A National Championship this year with a 14-4 win over the Durham Bulls.
