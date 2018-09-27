Tanker truck spill shuts down DeSoto County road

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - A tanker truck overturned in an Olive Branch neighborhood Wednesday night, causing a major traffic backup.
The accident happened on DeSoto Road between Hacks Cross and Alexander Road.
Crews were on the scene for hours working to clean up the mess.
According to the Olive Branch Police Department a tanker truck overturned, causing a spill in the area.
DeSoto Road and Alexander Road were also blocked off as crews cleaned up the mess.
Residents did not have to evacuate their homes, and police said there’s no immediate concerns or threats.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.