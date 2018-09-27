Tiny WMC fans host mock newscast

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Paideia Preparatory Academy preschoolers in Memphis are gaining dramatic play learning experience in their pretend news studio.
Students are learning the roles of news reporter and meteorologist.
PPA owner and Lead Educator Angela Jones said the inspiration for the design was from WMC Action News 5.
"The students watch WMC in the mornings," said Jones. "This learning module will cover many learning objectives throughout the week. We are filling them with everything possible so that they will know that anything is possible."
Jones said its an opportunity for curriculum creativity and making learning visible.
"Our mission is to capitalize on the teachable moments that occur everyday in our learning culture that will catapult lifelong holistic development in each student.
