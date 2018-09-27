Title belts, fanny packs among giveaways at Grizzlies home games this season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you're going to FedExForum to see the Grizzlies this season, there will be plenty of freebies.
The Grizzlies unveiled their 2018-19 promotional schedule, featuring a whopping six wrestling nights.
Each wrestling night this season includes a coupon for free boneless wings from Wing Guru with a Terrance Level IV seat for $22. Those games include: November 10 against Philadelphia, December 15 against Houston, January 9 against San Antonio, February 9 against New Orleans, March 20 against Houston and March 23 against Minnesota.
The Grizzlies' home opener is October 19 against the Atlanta Hawks, and it’s also the first giveaway of the season. The freebies at the door include:
- Grizzlies MEM Headband for first 10,000 fans | Oct. 19 vs Atlanta
- Grizzlies Magnet Schedule for all fans | Oct. 27 vs Phoenix
- Grizzlies Magnet Schedule for all fans | Oct. 30 vs Washington
- Grizzlies Wrestling Tee for first 5,000 fans | Nov. 10 vs Philadelphia
- Marc Gasol cooking apron for first 5,000 fans | Nov. 16 vs Sacramento
- Grizz Rally Flag for first 10,000 fans | Dec. 5 vs Los Angeles Clippers
- Mike Conley ‘Elf on a Shelf’ for first 5,000 fans | Dec. 14 vs Miami
- ‘Winter Slam’ Holiday Greeting Card Set for first 5,000 fans | Dec. 15 vs Houston
- Pet Bandana for first 5,000 fans | Dec. 26 vs Cleveland
- Grizzlies Fanny Pack for first 5,000 fans | Jan. 4 vs Brooklyn
- Grizz Girl and Puppy poster for first 5,000 fans | Jan. 16 vs Milwaukee
- Grizzlies backpacks for first 5,000 fans | Jan. 26 vs Indiana
- Wrestling scarf for first 5,000 fans | Feb. 9 vs New Orleans
- Jaren Jackson Jr. ‘Shoot’ Dance Figure for first 5,000 fans | Feb. 22 vs Los Angeles Clippers
- Grizzlies World Championship Belt for first 5,000 fans | March 23 vs Minnesota
- Grizzlies poster for all fans | April 10 vs Golden State
