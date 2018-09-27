Training camp picks up speed for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies wrapped up day two of NBA Training Camp as the Grizz prepare for their 18th season in the Bluff City.
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his squad is more than ready for the rigors of preseason two-a-day practices.
I think we’ve got a bunch of guys that are extremely bright," Bickerstaff said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who pick up things quickly. We’ve got guys who understand the importance of the details.”
The Grizzlies will hold a free open practice for fans at noon Saturday at FedExForum.
Their first preseason game is next Tuesday in Birmingham against the Houston Rockets.
