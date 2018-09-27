UofM launches $2M printing facility manufacturing project

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Memphis is welcoming a new multi-million dollar facility where students will revolutionize “additive manufacturing,” or 3D printing.
Manufacturing and distribution is a vital part of the city's economic fabric. Thursday, the UofM announced a $2 million, first of its kind manufacturing project.
Outside the Herff College of Engineering, university officials celebrated the opening of a state-of-the-art Metal Additive Manufacturing Lab.
"Frankly, the lab has the opportunity to do things at a leading edge," UofM president David Rudd said.
It's the region's first 3D metal printing facility at an educational institution, enabling the university to perform cutting-edge research while preparing graduates to meet the needs of manufacturing partners.
"The additive manufacturing lab really positions us to do a host of partnerships. We've got a partnership with FedEx, but also with the bio-medical device companies that are in Memphis," Rudd said.
The lab will also provide new opportunities for researchers campus-wide to incorporate 3D metal printing in their work.
Administrators believe the lab will set the University of Memphis as the national standard for metal additive manufacturing.
"It provides great opportunity not just for the lab and our faculty but for our students which is arguable the most critical thing and to provide these unique opportunities for students, a trajectory from the lab directly into a work life experience," Rudd said.
