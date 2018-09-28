WATCH: Back in courtroom, Tellis trial continues

PANOLA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Friday is day four of Quinton Tellis on trial for the murder of Jessica Chambers.
Chambers, 19, was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.
Tellis was on trial last year for the murder, but the end result was a hung jury.
The prosecution and defense teams spent much of the first two days focused on Chambers' last words.
On Thursday, the jury got a firsthand look at the crime scene and Jessica’s injuries.
After a morning field trip to various sites including the crime scene, jurors heard gruesome testimony about her burn injuries and looked at photos, while the 19-year-old’s parents were also in the court room.
The defense objected to jurors seeing a night time re-creation of the crime scene with all of the emergency vehicles positioned the way they were in December 2014.
More testimony is expected Friday. You can watch the trial’s proceedings live on WMCActionNews5.com.
