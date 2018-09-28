Block Party for Peace kicks off weekend with social justice theme

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - This weekend represents the 13th annual Block Party for Peace.
The event is designed to promote peace and empowerment in Memphis, with opportunities for employment, education and health.
Event founder and Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson said the event is a safe family environment to discuss issues around Memphis.
"It's surrounded by music, food and fun, but at the end of the day we want to improve people's quality of life,” Parkinson said.
This year's theme is social justice.
The event is free and runs through Sunday, September 31, at 3385 Austin Peay Highway.
