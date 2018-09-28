Clouds move out, pleasant weekend ahead

Although we are waking up to clouds and fog, all of that will gradually clear today. The fog should clear by late morning and the clouds will be nearly completely gone by 3 p.m. Therefore, we will finally have dry conditions and sunshine today.
High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s, which will put temperatures 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Tonight will be clear with lows in the lower 60s.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 78.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 61.
WEEKEND: We will have a nice, Fall weekend with sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s next week. There will be a chance for at least a few afternoon showers Monday through Thursday, but rain will not be widespread.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
