Clouds push out, seasonal for the weekend

As the clouds clear this afternoon, we should see sunshine before the sun sets tonight. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the region with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy conditions will linger into the overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog will again be possible overnight into the start of our Saturday. Winds will stay out of the northeast around 5 mph.