Clouds push out, seasonal for the weekend

Clouds and fog have impacted the Mid-South this morning, we will gradually clear the clouds today with a seasonal weekend in store for the region.
As the clouds clear this afternoon, we should see sunshine before the sun sets tonight. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the region with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy conditions will linger into the overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog will again be possible overnight into the start of our Saturday. Winds will stay out of the northeast around 5 mph.
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 78.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 61.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday and Sunday are looking quite nice, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs warming into the lower 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 60s. Rain chances remain very limited this weekend and the humidity will remain a bit lower.
NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 80s through next week with a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon. A few afternoon highs will be possible through next week, but no widespread rain is expected. The humid factor will be back through the week ahead. Overnight lows will also rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
