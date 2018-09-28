Collierville hosts ‘Tournament of Champions’ marching band contest

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Collierville’s Inaugural Tournament of Champions promises to be the premier marching competition of Western Tennessee.
It will hosted at the brand new Collierville High School’s 5,000 seat state-of-the-art stadium. This spectacular event promises to bring together Tennessee’s finest marching bands to compete in the areas most prestigious entertaining and educational band event of the year.
Nationally acclaimed judges from coast-to-coast will not only hold bands to the utmost criteria for excellence but will push them to stellar performances as well! The event will provide both bands and spectators to be inspired, amazed and swept off their feet!
The Pride of Collierville Dragon Band will host the marching band competition this Saturday, September 29. Eight high school marching bands are competing: Houston HS, Bartlett HS, Arlington HS, Lexington HS, Brighton HS, Dyer County HS, Halls HS, and Horn Lake HS.
Collierville band director, James Barnes who began last year at CHS is one of the lead organizers. Gates open Saturday at 5:00 p.m., competition begins at 6:00 p.m. and awards at 9:30 p.m. The Pride of Collierville Dragon Band will perform on the field at 9:15 p.m.
