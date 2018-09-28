2 in custody after chase of truck matching one used in Trenary murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people are in custody after police chased a truck matching the description of the one used in the murder of Greater Memphis Chamber CEO and President Phil Trenary.
Police began chasing a Ford F-150, reported stolen, matching the description of the truck involved in Trenary’s murder on Friday morning.
The truck eventually crashed near the intersection of East McLemore Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including the F-150. Four people were taken to the hospital, with two in custody.
Trenary was shot and killed Thursday night on South Front Street after leaving a run held by the Chamber at Loflin Yard. Police do not know if the attack was random or targeted at Trenary.
Police are unsure if the suspects in custody are involved in Trenary’s murder. They have not been identified at this time.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.