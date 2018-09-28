Dense morning fog and chilly temps

Fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning. It could be dense in some areas with visibility less than a quarter mile. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light.
FRIDAY: Clouds or fog may be around to start the day, but some sun is likely by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be north at 5 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: It should be nice and pleasant for high school football games with temps falling from the low 70s at sunset through the 60s. It may be a little cool by the 4th quarter. Overnight lows will drop in the low 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect partly cloudy skies both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will climb back into the low 80s but it won’t be too muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Muggy air returns next week with a slight chance of a shower or storm by Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will be warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be near 70.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5