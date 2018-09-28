5 Great Things: Better relationship between police and community, UofM launches 3D printing program

By Kym Clark | September 28, 2018 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 3:51 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - What a week for news!

We all deserve a reminder of the good in our community, so here are 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Mid-South man stuns judges on ‘The Voice’

Keith Paluso, Natural Resource Manager at Germantown Parks & Recreation, advanced to the next round of “The Voice” after his rendition of “Way Down We Go.”

Memphis police officer works to improve community relationships

Memphis police officer Clarence Campbell gave $3,000 in scholarships to college students to help bridge the line of communication between the community and police.

Tiny WMC fans host mock newscast

Paideia Preparatory Academy preschoolers in Memphis gained a dramatic play experience in their pretend news studio taking on the roles of news reporters and meteorologists.

UofM launches $2M printing facility manufacturing project

The University of Memphis welcomes a new, first of its kind, multi-million-dollar facility where students will revolutionize “additive manufacturing,” or 3D printing.

Therapy dogs easing pain at St. Francis

Lily, St. Francis Hospital’s first therapy dog -- is helping to dramatically reduce depression, anxiety and pain in patients.

