5 Great Things: Better relationship between police and community, UofM launches 3D printing program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - What a week for news!
We all deserve a reminder of the good in our community, so here are 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Keith Paluso, Natural Resource Manager at Germantown Parks & Recreation, advanced to the next round of “The Voice” after his rendition of “Way Down We Go.”
Memphis police officer Clarence Campbell gave $3,000 in scholarships to college students to help bridge the line of communication between the community and police.
Paideia Preparatory Academy preschoolers in Memphis gained a dramatic play experience in their pretend news studio taking on the roles of news reporters and meteorologists.
The University of Memphis welcomes a new, first of its kind, multi-million-dollar facility where students will revolutionize “additive manufacturing,” or 3D printing.
Lily, St. Francis Hospital’s first therapy dog -- is helping to dramatically reduce depression, anxiety and pain in patients.
