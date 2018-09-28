Grizzlies get ready for 2018-19 season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Grit n Grind is back for your Memphis Grizzlies!
Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies will have a practice that’s free and open to the public at FedExForum.
WMC Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas sat down with the team’s president Jason Wexler to talk basketball and how fans will like the team they see on the court this year.
“Lot of emphasis on defense and a lot of emphasis on hustle and it's good vibes around the organization right now,” Wexler said.
Wexler said there are new uniforms this season but that old tough physical style will be back on the court.
“When you come to a Memphis Grizzlies game, you know you are at a Grizzlies game and you know you are in Memphis and that’s why I think our fans enjoy coming as much as they do,” Wexler said.
Saturday, fans will be able to see the Grizzlies firsthand up close at an open practice at FedExForum.
"Doors open at 11:30, it starts at noon anyone who wants to be there can come on by,” Wexler said. “It's free admission. We’re really excited to have everybody come out and see the team and see the floor and get to see the arena again.” It's an arena with a brand-new Grizzlies court that's unique to the NBA.
“It's the only court in the NBA where the wood runs against the grain, so we say we've got a city that runs against the grain, we've got a team that runs against the grain, we're going to have a court that runs against the grain so we're really trying to bring a holistic approach to that identity,” Wexler said. As for the players, everyone is healthy and ready to make a run back to the playoffs.
“We are going to be a really easy fun team to root for when you go up and down this roster, they’re good guys, guys who care about the game, guys who care about how they play, they are guys who care about their community,” Wexler said.
Preseason play begins next Tuesday in Birmingham against the Rockets.
