Memphis reacts to Kavanaugh, Ford’s Senate hearing

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Across the world Thursday, people were tuned in to their phones and TV screens watching the testimonies of Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Deborah Clubb, the executive Director of the Memphis Area Women's Council, stood in support of Dr. Ford and other sexual assault victims.
"I think the courage that Dr. Ford had to have today to come to the Senate to come to a broadcast that was going to go all around the planet and talk about something that traumatized her so deeply, that’s courage that most of us stand in awe of,” Clubb said.
However, Clubb says she thinks the circumstances surrounding the hearing are unfair to both Ford and Kavanaugh..
"What’s wrong in this situation is that other corroborate stories aren’t even going to be heard because that’s not a court room, so in some ways a disservice was done to both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh,” Clubb said.
WMC Action News 5 Political Analyst Michael Nelson said what’s next for Kavanaugh is up in the air.
“I think it’s very unlikely that this nomination will come to a quick vote,” Nelson said. “At a minimum, Dr. Ford’s allegations mean the most Judge Kavanaugh can hope for is that there will be further hearings perhaps an FBI investigation after all.”
Senators on that committee are set to vote Friday before the nomination would go to the full Senate.
Tennessee’s two senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker said they plan to vote to confirm Kavanaugh for the high court.
