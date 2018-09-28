OBGYN suspended after multiple assault allegations

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South gynecologist is off the job following sexual assault allegations.
Records show there could be at least four victims dating back to 2016, and the most recent one came forward last month.
A report from the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure shows the board determined the continued practice of medicine by Gregory Pearce Norwood "would constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety."
Two days ago, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure made the decision to temporarily suspend Dr. Gregory Norwood's license.
A report obtained by WMC Action News 5 outlines sexual assault allegations against the Mid-South OB/GYN.
The first allegation dates back to July 7, 2016. The patient said she was sexually assaulted by him during a physical exam.
On July 19, 2017, Norwood appeared before the Executive Committee of the Board to address the allegations. The Board recommended no action be taken at the time, but the investigation would continue.
December 20, 2017, that investigation was terminated “due to the fact the allegation could not be substantiated at the time.”
July 10, 2018, a complaint was received from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven, Mississippi. The patient described a sexual assault by Norwood that was “extremely” similar to the allegations made by the patient in 2016.
Another investigation began, and it was discovered there were at least two other patients, bringing the total to four, who stated similar sexual assault allegations against Norwood.
A spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto said Dr. Norwood’s privileges have been suspended and released a statement that said in part:
We went to Dr. Gregory Norwood’s office in Southaven on Friday and saw a sign on the door saying the office was closed due to “an emergency.”
