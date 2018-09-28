Penny stays quiet on Memphis Madness rumors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The first Memphis Madness with Penny Hardaway as the head men’s basketball coach of the Memphis Tigers has the chance of being the most star-studded Madness event in school history.
The event is the first opportunity Tigers fans will have to watch Penny’s team on the FedExForum court, and a tweet from ESPN 92.9 FM’s John Martin has sent expectations for Memphis Madness to a new level.
On Thursday morning Martin tweeted, according to his co-host of the Jason and John Show, Jason Smith, that Drake, Justin Timberlake, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and BlocBoy JB will be among the attendees at the event next Thursday.
Penny and the University of Memphis, have been quiet about the event. Hardaway has said it will a “blue carpet event," and that he wants it to “be a surprise for Tigers fans.”
“It seems like stuff is just all out there now. I’ve been noticing some things today,” Penny said at Memphis basketball media day on Thursday. "But, no there’s nothing I want to say differently. I really can’t."
“We’re putting our first look of who we are as a team into Memphis Madness, and for the women’s basketball. It’s big for us. If it’s a success it makes kids think differently. Like start to think differently about Memphis.”
Memphis Madness is set for 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 4 at FedExForum.
