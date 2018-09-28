‘Phil loved Memphis:’ Strickland remembers close friend Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke about the death of Greater Memphis Chamber CEO and President Phil Trenary.
Trenary was shot and killed Thursday night on South Front Street.
Strickland spoke Wednesday morning, saying the Trenary family has been in his prayers.
"Phil loved Memphis," Strickland said. "He was one of the best cheerleaders this city had, and he contributed so much to our community. And I mourn his death. I also mourn the deaths of the other Memphians who've lost their lives to gun violence."
Trenary was shot around 7:30 after leaving a run the Chamber held at Loflin Yard.
Strickland said police do not know if the attack was targeted or random.
He said Memphis, like many other major cities, has too much gun violence, but that this one hit close to home because he was a friend of Trenary's.
"Gun violence is a problem in the United States. Memphis, like many big cities, has way too much of it, and we have a long range plan on it and we are working on it. We're hiring more police officers, we're getting tougher on violent criminals, we're putting people in jobs, we're giving people second chances who deserve those second chances and we're making progress on it. It's a tough, American problem."
Strickland said it's important for all Memphians and all Americans to monitor their surroundings.
Strickland said Trenary leaves behind a legacy as a good man and someone who made a positive impact on his city.
"He has a lot of achievements in the private sector and at the chamber, and I will miss him."
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Trenary's death. The suspect is believed to be driving a white four-door, newer model Ford F-150.
