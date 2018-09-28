Pleasant nights and warmer days ahead

Clouds kept us a little cooler for your Friday, but it looks like they will thin out some this evening. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper 60s to around 70 through sunset and then slowly for back through the 60s for those high school football games. Take a jacket if you are heading to a game or any other outdoor event.
OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop in the upper 50s to low 60s with a few clouds and patchy fog.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s but it won’t be too muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Muggy air returns next week with a slight chance of a shower or storm each afternoon. Most areas will be warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be near 70.
