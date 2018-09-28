Walmart wants to learn how stressed customers are

BENTONVILLE, AR (WLOX) - Walmart filed a patent application so it can learn even more about the company’s shoppers.
According to the patent application, the company wants to equip shopping cart handles with the ability to measure heart rate and body temperature to determine a shopper’s stress level.
Based on the collected date, at least one store associate will be alerted if a shopper needs assistance.
The application says the data will be collected in near real-time as soon as a shopper grabs the shopping cart handle and sent to a server for analysis before sending an alert to store associates.
This is the latest development in Walmart trying to make the shopping experience easier for its customers, including grocery pickup and easy reordering.
