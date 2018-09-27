Woman arrested for throwing cat from moving vehicle

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Kennett police arrested a woman Wednesday after they saw her throw a cat out of a moving vehicle.
Just before 2 p.m., while traveling in the 600-block of West Seventh Street, officers reported seeing a passenger in a vehicle throw something out of the window.
It was a small cat, according to a social media post by the Kennett Police Department.
Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested 18-year-old Jennifer Gonzalez of Kennett on suspicion of animal cruelty.
She was later released on a municipal court summons.
Officers located the cat, which they said was not hurt, and released it to a new owner.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.