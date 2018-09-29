Friday Football Fever: Week 7 Scores and Highlights

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 28, 2018 at 11:06 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 11:08 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 7 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

CBHS beat Briarcrest 17-14.

Lausanne defeated ECS 42-34

West Memphis beat Searcy 35-14.

Marion defeated Sylvan Hills 7-0.

Memphis Central beat Collierville 37-20.

Horn Lake beat DeSoto Central 32-3

Final Scores:

Lake County 49 @ Gleason 0

McNairy Central 21 @ South Gibson 13

MASE 33 @ Memphis Middle College 6

Germantown High 31 @ Henry County 21

Arlington High 28 @ Bartlett High 14

CBHS 17 @ Briarcrest 14

Kingsbury High 13 @ Brighton High 42

East High 6 @ Craigmont High 40

Millington 35 @ Fayette Ware High 14

McKenzie 21 @ Halls 7

Northpoint Christian 21 @ Harding Academy 29

Southaven High 36 @ Hernando High 23

DeSoto Central 3 @ Horn Lake 32

Cordova 13 @ Houston 21

North Panola 42 @ Independence 7

ECS 34 @ Lausanne 42

Olive Branch 58 @ Lewisburg 7

Sylvan Hills 7 @ Marion High 26

Collierville High 20 @ Memphis Central 37

Southwind 35 @ Munford 9

St. Benedict 0 @ MUS 35

BTW 0 @ Oakhaven 35

Ridgeway 59 @ Overton High 14

Dredsen 12 @ South Fulton 14

USJ 28 @ St. George’s 7

Covington 45 @ Westview 6

