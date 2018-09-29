Friday Football Fever: Week 7 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 7 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
CBHS beat Briarcrest 17-14.
Lausanne defeated ECS 42-34
West Memphis beat Searcy 35-14.
Marion defeated Sylvan Hills 7-0.
Memphis Central beat Collierville 37-20.
Horn Lake beat DeSoto Central 32-3
Lake County 49 @ Gleason 0
McNairy Central 21 @ South Gibson 13
MASE 33 @ Memphis Middle College 6
Germantown High 31 @ Henry County 21
Arlington High 28 @ Bartlett High 14
CBHS 17 @ Briarcrest 14
Kingsbury High 13 @ Brighton High 42
East High 6 @ Craigmont High 40
Millington 35 @ Fayette Ware High 14
McKenzie 21 @ Halls 7
Northpoint Christian 21 @ Harding Academy 29
Southaven High 36 @ Hernando High 23
DeSoto Central 3 @ Horn Lake 32
Cordova 13 @ Houston 21
North Panola 42 @ Independence 7
ECS 34 @ Lausanne 42
Olive Branch 58 @ Lewisburg 7
Sylvan Hills 7 @ Marion High 26
Collierville High 20 @ Memphis Central 37
Southwind 35 @ Munford 9
St. Benedict 0 @ MUS 35
BTW 0 @ Oakhaven 35
Ridgeway 59 @ Overton High 14
Dredsen 12 @ South Fulton 14
USJ 28 @ St. George’s 7
Covington 45 @ Westview 6
