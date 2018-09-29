Grizzlies rookies show off dance moves with “In My Feelings” challenge

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies fans who showed up to FedExForum to watch the Grizzlies compete in an open scrimmage got a surprise on Saturday when veteran guard Garrett Temple challenged the rookies to a dance off.
The song of choice, “In My Feelings,” by rapper Drake, which has its own dance popularized by comedian Shiggy.
Check out rookies Jaren Jackson Jr., Doral Moore, Brandon Goodwin, Jevon Carter, Markel Crawford, Ismaila Kane, 2nd year guard Dillon Brooks and Yuta Watanabe (in that order) show off their dance moves:
