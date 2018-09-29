Mikolas goes 8 innings, Cardinals beat Cubs 2-1

Cubs: RHP Pedro Strop (strained left hamstring) said he does not expect to pitch again until the playoffs. Injured running to first on a double-play grounder at Washington on Sept. 13, he still experiences some discomfort on the landing throwing off the mound. "I expect to feel it a little bit," Strop said. "But it was nothing major, nothing like I reinjured it. I knew it was gonna hurt at some point. I'm not afraid of it."