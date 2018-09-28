Miss. governor’s lost wedding ring found decades later

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A lost wedding ring belonging to Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has been found 29 years later.
Gov. Bryant tweeted about the discovery on Friday morning:
Governor Bryant lost his wedding ring in 1989. He was never able to find it so he and his wife bought a replacement ring. Soon after, he and his wife Deborah gave her cousin a couch they were no longer using.
The cousin, who lives in Copiah County, kept the couch all these years until one day last week when he put it out by the side of the road, hoping someone would come and take it off his hands.
Jeff Maher saw the couch and took it. While he was getting it cleaned up, he found the ring.
He noticed two sets of initials and the wedding date of December 31, 1976.
Maher knew the Governor had a farm in Copiah County and noticed the initials matched. After he put two and two together, he called the Governor’s office to ask if he was missing a ring.
The Governor met Maher on Friday morning and finally got his ring back after almost 30 years!
When asked which ring he’ll keep on his finger, his answer, of course, was the newly found original wedding ring.
