Moment of silence honors Phil Trenary at Trolley Night

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There was no better place to honor the man who served the city than Downtown Memphis.
Before the Trolley Night festivities started, Memphians held a moment of silence for Phil Trenary
On the last Friday of every month, Memphians gather on South Main Street for an evening of live music, food and festivities.
But on this Friday, many are mourning the loss of a local pioneer.
"Phil had his hands in everything and cared so deeply about our community and just strived every day to make Memphis a better place,” said Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism.
Those who knew him best shared their favorite memories.
"Phil was infectious, his optimism was ever-present, he thought Memphis could do anything and could be anything and he really felt Memphis was on a roll,” said Carol Coletta, President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership.
Although they’re mourning, many made it a point to celebrate the 18th anniversary of Trolley Night, because that’s what Trenary would have wanted.
"I think despite the crime that’s been going on that we should continue to celebrate and remember the events whether good or bad,” said Memphis resident Darnecia Garner.
Memphians hope to continue to honor Trenary’s legacy and continue the great work he’s started in the Bluff City.
"Phil meant a lot to this community, his legacy will certainly live on,” Kane said.
"I think Phil was so proud of momentum that he helped create in our city, and we want to keep that going,” Coletta said.
Those who knew Trenary best said he loved Trolley Night and would frequently come out, walk around, and enjoy the city.
