Neighborhood cleanup focused around Aretha Franklin childhood home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Community members got together to show a little “respect” for the Queen of Soul’s neighborhood.
A group of people, including WMC's Andrew Douglas and his son, spent part of their day cleaning up the area around Aretha Franklin's birthplace.
The owner of the property at 409 Lucy Street, along with her children, also participated in the cleanup.
There are plans in the words to preserve the home and possibly turn it into a museum.
The organizer said that makes beautifying the neighborhood more important.
"You've got an African-American landmark here that a lot of tourists from all over the world are coming to see and we want this property to remain in this location," Patricia Rogers said.
The City of Memphis also sent a crew to cut down some of the tall grass in the neighborhood. Organizers said they hope to get more neighbors involved next time.
