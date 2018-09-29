Open practice a first chance for fans to see new Grizzlies at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Before the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Birmingham to open their preseason against the Houston Rockets, they gave fans the opportunity to see the quad on the court Saturday.
Memphis hosted its annual open scrimmage at FedExForum, giving fans the chance to see Mike Conley back on the court after missing most of the 2017-18 season with a foot injury.
It was also the first chance for fans to see rookies Jevon Carter and Jaren Jackson, Jr. in a Memphis uniform in the Bluff City.
Head coach JB Bickerstaff said he wants the season to be a reward for the players and fans who went through a 60-loss season a year ago.
"I give credit to the front office, and Robert and those guys," Bickerstaff said. "They've brought in people to help. There wasn't experiments. They were proven guys who you wake up in the morning, and you know what you're going to get from those guys. I think it's important; it was a message that was sent that last year wasn't acceptable, it's not the norm, and we're going to get back to the winning ways."
