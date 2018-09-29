Partly cloudy, dry and comfortable start to the weekend

NEXT WEEK: The humidity and temperatures will start to inch back up as the southerly flow becomes stronger. With the flow more southerly it will also mean more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which will give us chances of afternoon, isolated showers and storms. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s each afternoon next week. Overnight lows will also stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Each day we will keep with a good mix of sun and clouds and south winds, which will allow our temperatures to climb above normal and leave the air feeling more humid.