Partly cloudy, dry and comfortable start to the weekend

We started off this morning with some dense fog across the Mid-South but thankfully that cleared out earlier and it has been a beautiful and comfortable.
High pressure will keep us dry but winds will shift to the southeast tomorrow and temperatures and humidity will start to go back up for the upcoming week. We keep with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s.
THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 62.
SUNDAY: Sunday is looking much like today, with a good mix of sun and clouds through the day. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast around 5 mph, this will make afternoon highs slightly warmer. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be warmer too in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: The humidity and temperatures will start to inch back up as the southerly flow becomes stronger. With the flow more southerly it will also mean more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which will give us chances of afternoon, isolated showers and storms. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s each afternoon next week. Overnight lows will also stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Each day we will keep with a good mix of sun and clouds and south winds, which will allow our temperatures to climb above normal and leave the air feeling more humid.
Sagay Galindo
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
