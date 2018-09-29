Questions still remain after Phil Trenary’s murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Who killed Phil Trenar, and why?
Those questions remain unanswered 24 hours after the prominent city leader was murdered in downtown Memphis.
Trenary’s family, friends and coworkers are stunned that the man who had such high hopes for the City of Memphis became its latest homicide victim.
"He was a very beautiful person," Carmen Chillis told WMC Action News 5, "the way he was on TV smiling, that's how he was at Pinnacle. He was out there with us, through thick and thin."
Trenary was Chillis' boss for more than a decade when he ran Pinnacle Airline, transforming a small regional airline into a billion-dollar business with more than 7,000 employees.
He became the CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce in 2014.
Building businesses up, bringing in new jobs, and bragging about the Bluff City was Trenary's purpose and passion.
"Phil loved Memphis," said Mayor Strickland, "he was one of the best cheerleaders this city had. I mourn his death."
Memphis police say Trenary was gunned down on Front Street on Thursday night just before 8 p.m. MPD says witnesses reported seeing the gunman drive away in a white truck.
On Friday morning, a truck just like it was spotted in Frayser. Memphis Police gave chase and the pursuit ended in an explosive crash in South Memphis.
Bystanders were injured, and two suspects were taken into custody. However, Memphis police haven't said if they are connected to the Trenary case, or what a possible motive could have been in his shooting.
"We don't know if it was an attempted robbery," said MPD spokesperson Lt. Karen Rudolph, "or if it was robbery, or some type of vendetta. We have no idea."
Condolences continue to pour in for Trenary. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam tweeted "our hearts our broken," while U.S. Senator Bob Corker tweeted, "Phil was a true champion for Memphis."
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said of Trenary, "I think he's been such a booster of the City of Memphis. To his core, he believed in the city's potential and he took that kind of positive energy everywhere he went."
From the rich and famous, to regular folks, Phil Trenary's death is being felt all across the city.
"Just to lose him to something like that," said Carmen Chillis, "it's sad and it's senseless."
Richard Smith, son of FedEx founder Fred Smith and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, released a statement which said in part:
"Phil was a man who woke up every day and worked to bring jobs and opportunities to our community. We owe it to him and to his legacy to continue the work."
Phil Trenary was 64 years old and leaves behind three children.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.