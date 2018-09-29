Seasonal weather expected this weekend, warming up next week

It is a cool and foggy start to our Saturday in the Mid-South. Once the fog clears, we are looking at a pleasant and seasonal day across the region.
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is active for the entire Mid-South until 10 a.m. this morning. This means visibility will be greatly reduced in some regions. Give yourself extra time if driving this morning, also remember to use the low beams.
Once the fog clears, we are looking at partly cloudy skies across the region. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph becoming light overnight. We keep with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 80.
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 63.
SUNDAY: Sunday is looking much like today, with a good mix of sun and clouds through the day. Winds will shift out of the southeast around 5 mph, this will make afternoon highs warm into the middle to lower 80s. Overnight we will see lows stay in the upper 60s thanks to the south winds sticking around.
NEXT WEEK: The muggy factor is back for the week ahead, along with afternoon, isolated showers and storms being possible. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s each afternoon next week. Overnight lows will also stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Each day we will keep with a good mix of sun and clouds and south winds, which help us warm up in the afternoons.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
