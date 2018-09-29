Suicide prevention event aimed to help SCS students find mental health help

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Saturday, Shelby County Schools held its annual Suicide Prevention Expo.
The event helps students and their parents get info about resources that help with challenges such as depression and trauma.
Mental health was the focus of the suicide prevention expo held by Shelby County Schools on Saturday at Greeter Middle School.
"Our goal is to let people know about the importance of youth mental health and what happens when we ignore that," SCS Mental Health Center manager David Wilkins said. "Youth suicide is on the rise all across the country and particularly here in the Mid-South and Memphis."
It's the sixth year the district hosted the event to spread awareness and provide support for families.
Alarming statistics about youth suicide rates were shared to emphasize the need for action.
"Kids that's going through depression, stressful things, bad things that's going on in the classroom like bullying," Whitehaven High School senior Dewayne Maxwell said. "They could be going through a lot at home."
Volunters and community partners were on hand to pass out booklets and information.
"There are warning signs and to be tuned in," Wilkins said. "If I could one thing to parents it's talk to your children. There is no question that is too sensitive and nothing off limits."
Organizers said if they can reach just one student and save a child, it's all worth it.
"We are trying to let them know that we have in-house support services, community services that will come in and work with them because we want to save lives. We want generations to grow and live," SCS mental health liaison Verneda Rush said.
