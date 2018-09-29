Two Brookhaven police officers dead after early morning shootout

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - Two Brookhaven police officers are dead following a Saturday morning shootout.
Authorities have confirmed that one suspect was also killed.
According to the Associated Press, another suspect was wounded and taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital in Jackson for treatment.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter regarding the incident, asking for prayers for the family and loved ones of the officers.
The names of the two officers are being withheld at this time.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.
