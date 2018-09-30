Juice bar burglarized second time in two months

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Whitehaven juice bar fell victim to burglary once again.
There are two clues that could help police catch the suspects.
On Sept. 29 at 1:13 a.m., the ElectroLyfe Juice Bar located at 4466 Elvis Presley Boulevard was burglarized.
Video from the business shows two unknown suspects wearing all black clothing forcing entry into the business and taking the cash register and a tablet that belonged to the business.
This is the second burglary to the business within the last two months.
The same suspect may be responsible for both burglaries due to the similar build and appearance.
In the first incident on Aug. 16 at 11 p.m., a lone suspect did not have his face covered when he robbed the business. Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying the unknown suspects.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.