Juvenile killed, 2 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured after a shooting in South Memphis.
Memphis Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at 3673 South Third.
A male victim critically injured, and a second victim suffered minor injuries.
The child was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark sedan.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting ‘AWARD’ to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.
