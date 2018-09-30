Juvenile killed, 2 injured in South Memphis shooting

Juvenile killed, 2 injured in South Memphis shooting
Gulfport police say a body was found in the area near Three Rivers Road and County Barn Road.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 30, 2018 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:04 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at 3673 South Third.

A male victim critically injured, and a second victim suffered minor injuries.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting ‘AWARD’ to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.