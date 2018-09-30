Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 2nd annual Japanese festival

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thousands of people spent part of their Sunday celebrating Japanese culture.
It was all part of the second annual Memphis Japan Festival, which was held at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
The family-friendly event gives people an opportunity to experience Japanese culture through food, music, dance, and other traditions.
Organizers say the festival also serves to highlight and celebrate the growing business relationship between Japan and Memphis.
"There are a lot of Japanese companies located in this area and we'd like for more to come,” said festival director Ginger Byrn. “So, we think it's great for everyone to learn about Japan and appreciate how important Japan is to Memphis and the whole state of Tennessee."
Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe, who’s a superstar in Japan, made a special appearance at the festival, meeting with the local Japanese community.
The Japanese media was also at the festival, following his every move.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.