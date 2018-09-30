Off-duty MS state trooper shot and killed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 30, 2018 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 12:05 PM

TIPPAH COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi State trooper was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the Tippah County and Alcorn County line after midnight.

Two people were shot including the off-duty officer.

The trooper has been identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith.

Rickie Dale Vick, 38, is was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Troy Anthony Eaton, 43, is in custody in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

