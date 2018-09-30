Off-duty MS state trooper shot and killed

TIPPAH COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi State trooper was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened near the Tippah County and Alcorn County line after midnight.
Two people were shot including the off-duty officer.
The trooper has been identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith.
Rickie Dale Vick, 38, is was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Troy Anthony Eaton, 43, is in custody in connection to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
