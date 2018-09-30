Pink baby dolls found hanging from power lines in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS/CNN) - There’s a mystery happening in an Asheville, North Carolina neighborhood and residents call it creepy.
Baby dolls have been spotted hanging from power lines on a side street.
Not only that, but someone has been stapling children's items on a nearby telephone poll too.
“Lots of like little girls' skirts, like stapled, like tutus. It’s not as bad as it was, said resident, Megan Gielow, but I mean, just having dolls hanging from a noose I don’t feel like is a good, warm fuzzy feeling.”
Another resident in the neighborhood filed a complaint to the city.
Defacement of city property is considered vandalism and a punishable crime.
There's not yet been identification of the person or people responsible.
