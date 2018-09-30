Still no link between Trenary murder, high speed chase

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the murder of Phil Trenary, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, is still moving forward.
Trenary was killed Thursday. On Friday afternoon, a high speed chase involving a truck matching the suspect's ended in a crash.
Thus far, the two cases have not been officially connected.
"Phil had his hands in everything and cared so deeply about our community and just strived every day to make Memphis a better place," Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kane said.
Police said Trenary's killer got out of a white Ford F-150 and shot Trenary on the sidewalk. The truck was seen speeding away from the scene.
Friday afternoon, a stolen truck matching that description led police on a high speed chase for more than eight miles ending in a violent crash with two other cars.
"Cops were coming from all over and then the truck comes out of nowhere, zooms past us," one witness said.
Police said 18-year-old Quandarius Richardson was driving the stolen truck and 19-year-old Shymontre Reed was in the passenger seat.
The two have been charged with auto theft and other crimes, but nothing linked to Trenary's murder.
"What we do know is the vehicle the suspects was in fits the description of the vehicle that was seen fleeing the shooting," MPD Lieutenant Karen Rudolph said.
Police said they don't know what led to Trenary's murder and they are questioning Richardson and Reed.
WMC Action News 5 investigators looked into the criminal past of the two suspects. This is the first time Richardson has been charged with a crime in Shelby County.
Reed was awaiting trial for attempting to bring a gun on Beale Street. He was also charged with illegal drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm in the past, but those charges were dropped.
