Temperatures go up and rain chances return this week

NEXT WEEK: The muggy factor is back for the upcoming work and school week. Monday we will see highs remain in the middle 80s but as we move from Tuesday through Friday we are back into the middle to upper 80s. Winds will remain out of the south, moving in the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Due to the heat and humidity, we are looking at isolated to pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the week ahead, this means a shower is possible, but most will remain dry. Overnight lows during the week will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is around 10 degrees above the average that is expected this time of the year. Each day and night we will keep with a good mix of sun and clouds, which will allow the temperatures to heat up. Overall, the start of October is looking more summer like and less like fall.