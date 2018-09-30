Temperatures go up and rain chances return this week

Another morning with cool temperatures and patchy fog across the region. Once the fog lifts expect a mainly sunny day with even warmer afternoon highs.
Much like yesterday, today we are expecting a good mix of sun and clouds across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle 80s, thanks to south winds around 5 mph. That means we are looking at highs several degrees above average this afternoon. Rain chances are rather limited during the day today. The lower humidity sticks around today, enjoy it because it will return for the week ahead. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are again expected tonight with southeast winds around 5 mph and lows dipping into the upper to middle 60s.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 68.
NEXT WEEK: The muggy factor is back for the upcoming work and school week. Monday we will see highs remain in the middle 80s but as we move from Tuesday through Friday we are back into the middle to upper 80s. Winds will remain out of the south, moving in the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Due to the heat and humidity, we are looking at isolated to pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the week ahead, this means a shower is possible, but most will remain dry. Overnight lows during the week will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is around 10 degrees above the average that is expected this time of the year. Each day and night we will keep with a good mix of sun and clouds, which will allow the temperatures to heat up. Overall, the start of October is looking more summer like and less like fall.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.