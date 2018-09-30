Temperatures and humidity going up this week

We had some patchy fog this morning but plenty of sunshine this afternoon along with clouds mixing in. It’s a little warmer than yesterday but still comfortable overall. This afternoon temperatures have soared into the lower to mid 80s and rain chances will stay low through this evening.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible but most of us won’t see any rain. Overnight lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s.
A stronger southerly flow will allow humidity to increase and temperatures will gradually warm through the week making it feel less like fall.
THE REST OF TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 68.
NEXT WEEK: The humidity will go up for the work and school week. Monday we will see highs remain in the middle 80s and there could be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Tuesday through Friday we are back into the middle to upper 80s. Winds will remain out of the south, pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The added moisture from the Gulf plus the heat and humidity, could spark a few isolated to pop-up showers and storms each afternoon through the week but most areas will stay dry. Overnight lows this week will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is around 10 degrees above the average temperature for this time of year. Each day and night we will keep with a good mix of sun and clouds, which will allow the temperatures to heat up.
THE WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks similar to what we will feel Monday through Friday. Highs in the upper 80s and the humidity staying high. Rain chances at this point will be around 20% both days.
Sagay Galindo
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Twitter: @sagaygalindo
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.