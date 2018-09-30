WATCH: Judge hopes jurors have verdict Sunday in Jessica Chambers murder trial

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The judge in the trail of Quinton Tellis for the murder of Jessica Chambers told jurors he hopes to have them home Sunday night.
The trial has lasted for the five days.
Jurors spent the day Saturday listening to cell phone testimony that investigators said showed Quinton Tellis was with Jessica Chambers when she was set on fire.
Jurors also watched video that showed Chambers just hours before that happened.
Chambers, 19, was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.
Tellis was on trial last year for the murder, but the end result was a hung jury.
