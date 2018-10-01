False bomb threat causes Ridgeway Middle evacuation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A false bomb threat caused an evacuation at Ridgeway Middle School on Monday morning.
School officials said they received an email Monday morning referencing a threat, which they relayed to police and security.
The building was evacuated until they were able to determine the threat was fake.
Students and faculty were then let back inside the building.
"We know this kind of news can be shocking, but I wanted to make sure you heard from me and knew we were taking all proper steps to report the threat and most importantly to keep our students safe," Principal Corey Williams said. "If there is ever a situation involving the safety of our students or school, I will always inform you as soon as possible. We are looking forward to getting back on schedule and having great day of learning. Thanks for your support and have a great day."
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.