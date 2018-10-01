Increasing temps, chance for showers

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average this week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers or storms will also be possible on Tuesday, but we will be mostly dry with only afternoon pop-up rain the rest of the week. It will feel considerably more humid with a heat index in the mid 90s. There will also be a chance for afternoon showers over the weekend. It doesn't look like we will see a considerable cool down again until next week.