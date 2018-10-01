Man wins $1 million lottery payout thanks to fortune cookie ‘lucky numbers’

(RNN) – A man scored a million-dollar payday when he took a fortune cookie at its word and played the lucky numbers that appeared inside.
It makes you wonder what the fortune itself said.
The New Jersey Lottery announced the winner, Ronnie Martin of Pennsylvania, on Friday. A release from the organization said Martin bought three tickets and selected his own numbers on all of them.
“Ronnie’s hand-picked numbers weren’t family birthdays or important dates, but numbers that were on the slip of paper in a fortune cookie he opened years ago,” the lottery stated in its release. “He liked the numbers and decided to stick with them.”
According to the release, Martin and his wife will use the $1,000,000 to pay off their house and bills. Whatever’s left they’ll put into savings.
The New Jersey Lottery did not disclose Martin’s lucky numbers, but for anyone looking to follow his lead, a fortune cookie is a pretty cheap investment for winning numbers.
